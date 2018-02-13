Kidney stones on the rise in US, study suggests

An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.More >
The Bay County Republicans are holding an emergency meeting on Feb. 13 after their leader blasted President Donald Trump on social media and resigned.More >
A former University of Michigan doctor faces federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.More >
Parents are expressing concern after learning a Michigan teen found dead was set to testify in a rape trial against her accuser who worked for the district before she was killed.More >
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
A Colorado couple will have to start over for the second time after an accident left them without a home.More >
A Michigan toddler is fighting for his life after catching the flu and suffering from seizures. At just 14-months-old, doctors told Max Alexander's parents he might not survive the latest stint in the hospital.More >
Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted the father a one-year stay of deportation on a humanitarian basis.More >
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >
Country singer Daryle Singletary, who sang songs like "I Let Her Lie" and "Too Much Fun," has died.More >
