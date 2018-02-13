Family escapes, dog dies in Burton house fire

A family in Burton barely escaped a house fire that claimed the life of their dog.

Firefighters were called about 7:50 a.m. to a home on Camden Avenue, north of Bristol Road and about half a mile west of I-475 and Grand Traverse Street.

Family members told TV5 two adults and three children - ages 2, 3, and 6 - quickly escaped the burning home and are safe.

A family dog did die in the fire, though, and the home is considered a total loss.

The cause is unclear at this time.

The Red Cross is on the way to help the family.

