Family escapes, dog dies in Burton house fire - WNEM TV 5

Family escapes, dog dies in Burton house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

A family in Burton barely escaped a house fire that claimed the life of their dog.

Firefighters were called about 7:50 a.m. to a home on Camden Avenue, north of Bristol Road and about half a mile west of I-475 and Grand Traverse Street.

Family members told TV5 two adults and three children - ages 2, 3, and 6 - quickly escaped the burning home and are safe. 

A family dog did die in the fire, though, and the home is considered a total loss.

The cause is unclear at this time.

The Red Cross is on the way to help the family.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.