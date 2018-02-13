Morning Moment: Political pooch makes bid for governor

The race for governor in Kansas is getting even more crowded.

"Basically, I was reading some stories about the young teenagers that were entering the governor's race and I thought I wonder what it takes to be in the race and I thought I wonder if my dog Angus could run,” Terran Woolley said.

Woolley said after reading through some bylaws and requirements for Kansas governor, he realized his dog really could run for office.

If Angus is appointed, he has his choices for Lt. Governor and Secretary of state already picked out with siblings Babe and Max.

Terran feels Angus has the qualities and traits to make a good governor

"I do believe that he is a caring, nurturing individual who cares about the best for humanity and all creatures other than squirrels,” Woolley said.

Angus faces a crowded pool in the race for governor, but Woolley has some fundraising ideas in mind.

“It's all kind of still up in the air right now. We're still trying to decide we're going to go with this. I have thought about getting some of his posters printed up, maybe making some t-shirts,” he said.

Do you think animals should be allowed to run for governor?

The TV5 Wake Up team weighed in on the topic. Watch the video above and tune in between 4:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. for more discussion!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.