Grand Blanc community mourns 15-year-old's death

A community is mourning the sudden loss of a 15-year-old girl.

Grand Blanc Community Schools said Tuesday they will have counselors on-hand following the loss of 10th grade student Victoria Estes.

She passed away Saturday evening.

In a letter to Grand Blanc families and the community, the superintendent said school staff was informed of her death early on Feb. 13 and the building crisis team will be working with school counselors and staff to help students with this difficult time.

The district asks you keep Victoria’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

A Memorial Service will be held on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at South Baptist Church on Van Slyke Road in Flint. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. at the church.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.