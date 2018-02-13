Police: Officer intentionally struck by driver during traffic stop

Authorities say an officer is recovering after he was intentionally struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

It happened about 9 a.m. in the 4100 block of Marvin Street in Flint.

Lt. Dave Kaiser confirms a recent MSP recruit class graduate assigned to the Flint Post was conducting a traffic stop when the driver pulled into a private driveway.

As the officer and his partner approached the vehicle, the driver intentionally shifted the vehicle into reverse and hit one of the officers, Kaiser said.

The officer, who is still serving his probationary period, was taken to a local hospital for a leg injury.

The driver was arrested.

The names of those involved have not been released.

