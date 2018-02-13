Police: Officer intentionally struck by driver during traffic st - WNEM TV 5

Police: Officer intentionally struck by driver during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say an officer is recovering after he was intentionally struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

It happened about 9 a.m. in the 4100 block of Marvin Street in Flint.

Lt. Dave Kaiser confirms a recent MSP recruit class graduate assigned to the Flint Post was conducting a traffic stop when the driver pulled into a private driveway.

As the officer and his partner approached the vehicle, the driver intentionally shifted the vehicle into reverse and hit one of the officers, Kaiser said.

The officer, who is still serving his probationary period, was taken to a local hospital for a leg injury.

The driver was arrested.

The names of those involved have not been released. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.