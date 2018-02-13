Police ID suspect in brutal beating, robbery of woman

Authorities have named the man they say is responsible for the brutal attack and beating of a Saginaw woman.

The attack happened about 9:42 a.m. on Feb. 6 at 100 S. Jefferson, Suite 401 in Saginaw.

Investigators said a 65-year-old woman, who works inside the building, was robbed of her purse and severely beaten. Family members have identified the victim as Kathy Rogers.

She was taken to Covenant by ambulance and later airlifted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. At last check, she was out of the ICU, but still has a long road ahead of her.

>>GoFundMe page for Kathy Rogers<<

The suspect, 34-year-old Timothy Green, was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the emergency room at Covenant Hospital. He was there seeking mental health treatment, police said.

Gerow said Green has prior convictions and served at least 12 years in prison for offenses such as car theft. Gerow said none of the crimes were against people.

A search of the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Green was on parole at the time of the attack for arson, unlawfully driving away in an automobile, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and stolen property more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

Green was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 13 on felony charges of assault with intent to murder and unarmed robbery.

He was denied bond.

