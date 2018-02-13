Saginaw Township Police looking for masked bank robber

Police are looking for a masked man who robbed a Saginaw Township bank.

Police said that at 9:48 a.m., officers were called to the 1st State Bank, 5424 State Street, after the man walked into the building, gave a teller a note, and demanded cash.

The suspect then walked across Berberovich Drive and got into a dark colored older Chevrolet Impala that was parked in the school parking lot.

It’s believed the man then drove north on Berberovich Drive.

He’s described as being 5’9”, with a stocky build and middle-aged. He was wearing a multi-colored ski mask, possibly blue and yellow hooded coat and was carrying a backpack.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Saginaw Township Police Department at (989) 793-2310, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

