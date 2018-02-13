1 dead, 1 airlifted after Saginaw house fire

Officials are investigating a deadly house fire in Saginaw.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 on the 1700 block of Wood Street.

Fire Chief Chris VanLoo said a 41-year-old woman was killed in the blaze. A 71-year-old woman was airlifted to an out-of-county hospital with unknown injuries.

A 38-year-old man escaped the house fire and two women were escorted out by firefighters, VanLoo said.

Their names have not been released.

Michigan State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.

