1 dead, 1 airlifted after Saginaw house fire - WNEM TV 5

1 dead, 1 airlifted after Saginaw house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Officials are investigating a deadly house fire in Saginaw.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 on the 1700 block of Wood Street.

Fire Chief Chris VanLoo said a 41-year-old woman was killed in the blaze. A 71-year-old woman was airlifted to an out-of-county hospital with unknown injuries.

A 38-year-old man escaped the house fire and two women were escorted out by firefighters, VanLoo said.

Their names have not been released. 

Michigan State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.