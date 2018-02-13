Detroit Police Officer dies after being hit by vehicle - WNEM TV 5

Detroit Police Officer dies after being hit by vehicle

DEARBORN, MI (WNEM) -

A Detroit Police Officer has died after being hit by a vehicle during a training exercise.

Officer Darren Weathers, 25, was hit at around 11:30 a.m. when he was participating in a training exercise on Michigan Avenue near Clark Avenue, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detroit Police said another officer was following Weathers and saw the crash, which pushed Weathers’ vehicle into a metal pylon.

There were only minor injuries for the people in the other vehicle.

Weathers had been an officer with the Detroit Police Department for about a year-and-a-half according to Chief Craig.

He recently received a medal of valor for helping his partner who was shot while the two were on duty together last April.

