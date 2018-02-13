City of Mt. Pleasant looking for seasonal workers

Need a summer job?

The City of Mt. Pleasant is looking for people to fill a variety of seasonal employment positions.

They include:

Park Rangers

Parks Department Facilities & Grounds Seasonal Maintenance Worker

Water Department Seasonal Maintenance Worker

Wastewater Department Seasonal Maintenance Worker

Street Department Seasonal Maintenance Worker

Farmers' Market Assistant

PEAK Program Positions

To fill out an application, click here, or go to the Human Resources office, located on the second floor of City Hall.

The application deadline is Thursday, March 1.

