City of Mt. Pleasant looking for seasonal workers - WNEM TV 5

City of Mt. Pleasant looking for seasonal workers

MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Need a summer job?

The City of Mt. Pleasant is looking for people to fill a variety of seasonal employment positions.

They include:

  • Park Rangers
  • Parks Department Facilities & Grounds Seasonal Maintenance Worker
  • Water Department Seasonal Maintenance Worker
  • Wastewater Department Seasonal Maintenance Worker
  • Street Department Seasonal Maintenance Worker
  • Farmers' Market Assistant
  • PEAK Program Positions

To fill out an application, click here, or go to the Human Resources office, located on the second floor of City Hall.

The application deadline is Thursday, March 1.

