Residents say potholes cause pain while driving

Potholes are quickly forming around Mid-Michigan as the ground thaws and refreezes.

“It’s terrible,” said Regina Collins, Bay County resident.

Collins said driving down Midland Road can be downright awful.

“The bumps and my back. I had back surgeries so it really takes its toll. I do have a brace I wear if I need to, but when I ride in that big van it is absolutely a riot,” Collins said.

The same goes for her husband Mike. He said he is in pain all the time traveling in the family van around there.

He said it is so bad he hasn’t been out of the house since December.

“It causes a lot more pain. It will actually make the injuries in my legs worse where I have to stay down and take more medication because of it,” Mike Collins said.

Paul Wasek is the Williams Township supervisor.

“There’s nothing I can do at this level, at the township level that’s going to fix Midland Road any sooner,” Wasek said.

He said the Bay County community has its hands tied.

“The Bay County Road Commission has exclusive control of that road as to when and how it’s taken care of,” Wasek said.

Jim Lillo, a spokesperson for the road commission, said that section of Midland Road is in the county’s long range plan. That means work there would take place in the mid-2020s. It would cost $1 million to $1.5 million per mile.

That’s not the news Regina Collins was looking for. She is longing for the day she can experience a smooth ride on the bump road.

“Fix this road. Go through and fix it right away,” she said.

