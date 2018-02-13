Police: 15-year-old shoots bus with children on-board

Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said a 15-year-old shot out a bus window with children on-board Tuesday afternoon, but no one was hurt.

Saginaw Public School Superintendent Nathaniel McClain said the shooting happened at 22nd and Cherry Street about 4 p.m. and involved bus 58.

After police talked with witnesses, investigators learned the teenage suspect shot the bus and then ran into a house with other small children. The kids aboard the bus said they saw a gun.

Police have talked with an adult in the home who brought the children out and said the 15-year-old shot the bus window with a BB gun.

The bus window is broken. Police are still looking for the gun with the parent.

The students were transported home by another bus, McClain said.

