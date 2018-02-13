Peter Rabbit movie sparks controversy with allergy scene

The new movie “Peter Rabbit” has sparked controversy for using a life-threatening disability as a punchline.

The uproar began with a bundle of blackberries and one character’s allergy to them.

It has created a boycott from parents and an apology from filmmakers and Sony Pictures.

“I do not think it is funny to make fun of someone with allergies because there are so many people out there that suffer with it and they can’t help it,” said Sarah Martin.

Martin suffers from allergies and she doesn’t take the news lightly.

“To me it’s very serious. If I eat gluten I bloat up and feel very sick,” Martin said.

The now controversial kids’ movie is upsetting parents of children with life-threatening allergies. People have even started using #boycottPeterRabbit to get people to boycott the movie.

The movie is showing at theaters across Mid-Michigan. In Grand Blanc, the Trillium Theater said it’s one of the more popular movies playing.

The theater said they haven’t had one complain about the movie since it was released on Friday.

Andrea Gaines-McCarthy said using allergens as weapons doesn’t seem like the right message for children.

“There are less aggressive ways to bring attention to allergies,” Gaines-McCarthy said.

Sony Pictures has apologized for the scene and said they regret not being more aware of the issue.

Martin said she accepts the apology and still plans to see the movie with her two sons.

“I don’t know if it would stop me from seeing the movie. Maybe if it had something else in it like profanity in it then maybe. But just the allergy thing? No. I might as well go check it out and see what it is all about,” Martin said.

