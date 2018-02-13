Michigan State faculty express no confidence in trustees

Michigan State University faculty say they have no confidence in the school's board of trustees in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The Faculty Senate overwhelmingly backed a no-confidence vote Tuesday. The resolution did not include the reason for the vote, though faculty have been outraged with the board's handling of the Nassar matter and the recent hiring of John Engler as interim president to succeed Lou Anna Simon, who resigned. Engler is a former Republican governor of Michigan.

Also Tuesday, the university's Office of Institutional Equity said it has enlisted New York-based investigative firm Kroll to help investigate complaints filed under Michigan State's Title IX sexual misconduct policy.

The office has seen 35 percent increase in incident reports and expects the number to continue to rise.

