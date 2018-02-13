'Juuling' trend becoming popular among teens

A new device for delivering potentially addictive chemicals designed to help people quit smoking is becoming popular among teenagers.

It’s so inconspicuous many are finding it easy to sneak them into schools.

The trend is called Juuling and the device could possibly hold as much nicotine as a carton of cigarettes.

The devices are so tiny teenagers are managing to hide them in plain sight.

While it’s growing across the country, it hasn’t grabbed hold in Mid-Michigan yet.

“We don’t carry that brand. No one ever comes in here asking for it,” said Youis Abdullah, manager of Smokers Palace in Flint Township.

Juul products contain extremely high levels of nicotine. One ‘Juul pod’ contains enough nicotine to pack a whole box of regular cigarettes.

The liquid nicotine is often flavored, something younger people might enjoy.

“Strawberry, kiwi, menthol or just regular tobacco, watermelon, a lot of things,” Abdullah said.

Juul and other companies have started selling vaping devices that look like USB drives. You can even charge the device using your computer.

Abdullah said he has had to turn teens away for trying to buy them.

The owners at Smokers Palace said so many kids try and come in to buy vaping products they have signs posted everywhere.

“I ask for 18 and we will never sell to someone under the age of 18,” Abdullah said.

The Juul company said their products are not marketed towards teens and strongly discourage teens from smoking.

As for Abdullah, he swears by his products and said they help people stop smoking.

“I think they help people. I know people who were heavy smokers and now because of these they have completely stopped smoking,” Abdullah said.

