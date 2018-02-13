Bay City native stationed in S. Korea fighting for his life

He fought for his country and now he’s fighting for his life.

Nathan Christe, 22, is currently serving in the Army. He is stationed more than 6,400 miles away from home.

“He’s my closest companion throughout most of my life. The thought of losing him is pretty real,” said Austin Christe, Nathan’s brother.

Austin is worried after his little brother got a virus affecting his heart.

“Your younger brother fighting for his life is kind of an odd thing to you,” Austin said.

What makes it especially hard is the distance. The Bay City native is stationed in South Korea.

“As the older brother, I’ve usually been able to fix most problems actively. To sit on the sidelines is rather different and difficult,” Austin said.

Austin said his brother was induced into a coma for a procedure. Since then he is starting to improve, but it’s still touch and go.

“His heart is still not that strong right now, but he is getting better,” Austin said.

Austin said he is hopeful and he feels blessed the community has supported his family through this hard time.

“It’s quite overwhelming to be honest with you,” Austin said. “Keep on praying and keep on moving forward because the progress is there.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with costs.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.