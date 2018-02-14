Home destroyed by fire just outside Pinconning

Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a house fire Wednesday morning.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. on E. Cody Estey Road, between Mackinaw and Huron just outside of Pinconning.

Family members told TV5 the 89-year-old woman who owned the home died last week. No one else was living inside.

