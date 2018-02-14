Home destroyed by fire just outside Pinconning - WNEM TV 5

Home destroyed by fire just outside Pinconning

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a house fire Wednesday morning.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. on E. Cody Estey Road, between Mackinaw and Huron just outside of Pinconning.

Family members told TV5 the 89-year-old woman who owned the home died last week. No one else was living inside. 

Stay with TV5 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.