Neighborhood raises concerns over planned jail construction

Residents of a historic neighborhood hope to persuade county leaders not to build a jail near where they live.

The Heritage Square Neighborhood Association on Saginaw's west side said noise and vibration from the planned construction could damage nearby homes.

The jail would go up across the street from the current facility, but at Tuesday night’s meeting, residents said no one ever asked for their input about it.

"It just seems at this point like we're getting a courtesy call to be informed, and we don't really have a voice at this point. So, we feel like we were left out of the loop on this," a resident said.

Work could begin in April, with construction lasting up to two years.

