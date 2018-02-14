Tests still show high lead levels in some Flint schools

New water testing results are in for one Mid-Michigan city's schools, but they show Flint still hasn't fully recovered as it tries to turn the corner in the water crisis.

Flint's 13 school buildings were tested and more than 700 samples were collected. More than two-thirds of those samples found no detectable levels of lead.

However, just under three percent of those samples tested above the federal action level of 15 parts per billion. The highest spikes recorded came from Doyle Ryder Elementary.

Mayor Karen Weaver said the results are encouraging, but more needs to be done. She released the following statement:

“It’s encouraging to see that most of the water sample results are below the federal action level for lead. However, we cannot ignore that some of the sites tested show elevated lead levels, which leads us to believe there is still more work that needs to be done to make sure our kids are safe and not exposed to lead. As the testing continues, we have developed a plan to get more parents, teachers and members of the community involved to educate them on what these test results mean as efforts to get the lead out goes on. The City of Flint Technical Advisory Council is working with the Flint Community Schools to organize a series of community meetings, to share and review water quality test results and discuss what the data means and how they can be drivers of accountability. We want residents to be involved, and be part of the process as we work to resolve this issue. We should all be doing what we can to make sure our children are safe.”

Flint schools are still receiving bottled water donations, but that's only set to continue through June.

