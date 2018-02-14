Details of 2018 Mackinac Bridge walk to be discussed Friday

The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is on the agenda Friday as officials try to work on details of the 2018 edition.

Members of the Mackinac Bridge Authority will discuss whether the 5-mile (8-kilometer) Labor Day walk should begin at both ends. Participants would turn around after 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers). That option would eliminate the need for buses.

The meeting will take place at 8 a.m. at the Little Bear East Arena in St. Ignace.

The bridge was closed to most vehicles during last year's walk. Only about 25,000 people participated. Many were turned away because they couldn't get in position before the walk ended. The state Transportation Department took people by bus to St. Ignace for a walk to the bridge's southern end.

