Michigan police officer killed in training crash

A Detroit police officer was killed in a crash Tuesday while training.

Darren Weathers, 25, was a father and military vet known by the name "Lucky" to friends and coworkers.

While conducting a surveillance exercise, another driver crashed into his vehicle, pushing him into a metal structure.

Crews tried to save his life, but it was too late.

"So, it's certainly a dark day. It's a very difficult time for the Detroit Police Department,” Chief James Craig said.

Attorney General Bill Schuette released the following statement on Weathers' death:

“Cynthia and I are praying for Officer Weathers, his family and everyone at the Detroit Police Department as they mourn his loss in the line of duty today. He put his life on the line every day, and we have the utmost respect for those that serve in that capacity, to ensure safety to all of those around them.”

Weathers served less than two years with the Detroit Police Department.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the crash.

