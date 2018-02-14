Woman sues, claims Ulta is selling used makeup

A national beauty product chain is at the center of a lawsuit in Illinois, claiming stores re-sold returned makeup as new products.

The lawsuit claims beauty product chain Ulta repackages returned cosmetics and puts them back on the shelf selling them to unsuspecting customers.

“It is widespread knowledge this practice has been occurring throughout Ulta stores for years,” Attorney Tom Zimmerman said.

Zimmermann represents a woman who works in the beauty industry and became suspicious about some of the products purchased from Ulta.

He said the complaint filed last week in Cook County Circuit Court cites claims by former employees of Ulta that the corporation has a limit on how many returned items can be thrown away.

“The managers will take the used products out of the damaged bin, and if they look good enough to resell, they'll put them back on the shelves and resell them so that they don't exceed their quota,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said products purchased from the Ulta store on North Michigan Avenue seemed to be previously used with eyeshadows missing a brush and face cleansers already opened. He said the danger comes in pathogens that can remain on products for weeks.

“There was e. Coli and klebsiella bacteria, which is commonly found in your intestine and it's expelled with your fecal matter,” Zimmerman said.

Some Ulta customers said they are surprised by the allegations.

“Personally, I have never experienced that. All of my products that I bought there have been in good condition,” one customer said.

A spokesperson for Bolingbrook-based Ulta responded by saying:

“Our policy does not allow the resale of used products. We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend against the allegations. The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us.”

Another lawsuit was also filed last month by a California woman who claims the same thing.

