Morning Moment: February 14 is more than just Valentine's Day

It’s Ash Wednesday, and of course Valentine's Day, but the special occasions don't stop there.

National Ferris Wheel Day

If you're spending February 14th with your sweetheart, today could be the day to take them for a spin.

National Ferris Wheel Day honors the creator of the famous attraction.

George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. first sketched out the idea on napkins at a Chicago restaurant.

He unveiled the first ferris wheel at the 1893 Columbian Exposition as an answer to the Eiffel Tower.

The design has been copied thousands of times the world over.

National Donor Day

Valentine's Day isn't just about giving your heart to the one you love, it's also a good time to think about who could use it when you're done with it.

It's National Donor Day and there are more than 120,000 people waiting for a life-saving donation in the United States, but organs aren't the only donations that can save lives.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion.

It takes 41,000 daily donations to accommodate that.

The TV5 Wake Up team talked about the amazing gift of organ and blood donation. Meteorologist Chris Easlick brought up another incentive - cookies! See what they had to say in the video above.

