A damp and foggy turn into Thursday

Love wasn't the only thing in the air on Valentine's Day. Spring found its way into the picture with temperatures jumping into the low and middle 40s. Combined with abundant sun, it was a real treat for the holiday here in Michigan. Now, we have to pay the price...

Overnight

A slow-moving warm front over the Ohio Valley will continue to inch northward toward us overnight. On the plus side, it will lock in our unseasonably warm temperatures and limit lows to the middle and upper 30s. Winds out of the SSW at 10-20 mph will have it feeling more like the low 30s and upper 20s at times.

Normally on a breezy night, we wouldn't have to worry about any problems with fog since the air is well-mixed, but tonight will prove an exception. The breezes will be bringing in a damp, moisture-laden air mass. As that air rolls in over the snowpack, it will cool enough to condense into areas of locally dense fog and drizzle.

Be prepared for rapid reduction in visibility along with wet roads if traveling overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday

Skies will become mostly cloudy going throughout the day. With temperatures staying mild, a few rain showers instead of snow showers will be possible especially going into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will still be on the mild side for the today. Expect highs to reach the lower to mid 40s in most areas. A southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour will still be blowing. This will still make temperatures feel more like the low 30s .

By the evening period, a cold front will works its way through Mid-Michigan bringing temperatures back down closer to average for the next few days.

Friday

After the passing of a cold front, we will see high temperatures for the day on Friday be closer to average back into the upper 20s.

Skies look to stay mostly cloudy going throughout the morning with clouds slowly decreasing throughout the remainder of the day.

