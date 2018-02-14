Mild and sunny for Valentines Day

Compared to last week, we've been pretty mellow in the weather department so far this week and it looks like that will continue into Valentines Day. Not only will we enjoy plenty of sun, but warmer temperatures are coming back after a cold start to February.

Today & Tonight

Skies were fairly cloudy on Tuesday, but that cloud cover is now history and we'll be fairly clear through today.

Sunny skies will be in full force this afternoon, with only a few fair weather clouds expected. Thanks to a relatively mild start this morning, temperatures should have no trouble reaching well into the 30s this afternoon if not the low 40s. It's worth noting that wind chills will be closer to the 20s and low 30s for much of the day. A southwesterly wind will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour through today, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Your Valentines Day plans tonight should remain uninterrupted by the weather, with only an increase in cloud cover expected as the evening goes on. Late in the evening and overnight, some patchy drizzle will be possible, but most should stay dry.

Overnight lows should stay above freezing in most areas, but if any counties fall below that mark, we'll need to keep an eye out for the possibility of freezing drizzle. Best chances for this to occur, and even then a low chance, would be areas north of the Saginaw Bay.

Thursday

Skies will become mostly cloudy going throughout the day. With temperatures staying mild, a few rain showers instead of snow showers will be possible especially going into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will still be on the mild side for the today. Expect highs to reach the lower to mid 40s in most areas. A southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour will still be blowing. This will still make temperatures feel more like the low 30s .

By the evening period, a cold front will works its way through Mid-Michigan bringing temperatures back down closer to average for the next few days.

Always know how to plan your week with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Have a great Wednesday and Valentine's day everyone!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.