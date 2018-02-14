Slight cool down by the end of the week

Compared to last week, we've been pretty mellow in the weather department so far this week. Temperatures have been overly mild these past few days which has also been a great change of pace. However, some changes will be knocking on the door going into the beginning of the weekend.

Tonight

Your Valentines Day plans tonight should remain uninterrupted by the weather, with only an increase in cloud cover expected as the evening goes on. Late in the evening and overnight, some patchy drizzle will be possible, but most should stay dry. A southwesterly wind will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour through tonight.

Overnight lows should stay above freezing in most areas, but if any counties fall below that mark, we'll need to keep an eye out for the possibility of freezing drizzle and fog. Best chances for this to occur, and even then a low chance, would be areas north of the Saginaw Bay.

Thursday

Skies will become mostly cloudy going throughout the day. With temperatures staying mild, a few rain showers instead of snow showers will be possible especially going into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will still be on the mild side for the today. Expect highs to reach the lower to mid 40s in most areas. A southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour will still be blowing. This will still make temperatures feel more like the low 30s .

By the evening period, a cold front will works its way through Mid-Michigan bringing temperatures back down closer to average for the next few days.

Friday

After the passing of a cold front, we will see high temperatures for the day on Friday be closer to average back into the upper 20s.

Skies look to stay mostly cloudy going throughout the morning with clouds slowly decreasing throughout the remainder of the day.

