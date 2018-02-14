Flint Township man charged in triple murder - WNEM TV 5

Flint Township man charged in triple murder

Authorities have charged a Flint Township man with a triple murder. 

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged a 27-year-old Jeffrey Jamelle Glover with three counts of first degree murder in the killing of Andre Devion Davis, 54, James Edward Fagan, 68 and Sharon Kaye Davis, 77.

Sharon Davis was Glover’s grandmother and Andrew Davis was Glover’s uncle, Leyton said.

Investigators said two people were on scene when police arrived Feb. 3 at the home on Cranwood Lane with information that lead to Glover’s arrest.

Glover was arrested two miles from the shooting scene without incident.

He is also charged with three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole, Leyton said.

A search of the Michigan Department of Corrections found Glover was previously paroled on drug charges. 

