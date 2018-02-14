Can you identify this woman? - WNEM TV 5

Can you identify this woman?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help identifying a person of interest.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance photo of a woman pushing a grocery cart. Authorities say she is a person of interest, but no further details were released. 

If you have any information please contact Det. Kruszka 989-790-5431. 

