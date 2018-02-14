#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Betty Jo Toronjo - WNEM TV 5

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help locating a wanted woman.

Midland Police Department said Betty Jo Toronjo, 46, is wanted on a felony larceny warrant.

Toronjo is described as 5’7” tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 839-4713.

