Grants will support 206 new jobs in Gladwin, Sanilac counties

New jobs are coming to two Michigan counties.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding two state transportation economic development grants to support 206 new jobs in Gladwin and Sanilac counties.

The grants total more than $595,000 and will bring in approximately $18,000,000 in private investment, according to MDOT.

Kember Kreative Interiors Inc., a leading manufacturer of engineered hardwood flooring products in Gladwin County, is planning to move into a vacant facility on Lyle Road in Beaverton Township.

However, the road’s surface will need some work.

“The road's surface is in poor condition and the expected increase in traffic will accelerate that deterioration. Also, the road is not built to all-season standards, which would force Kember Kreative Interiors to reduce loads during seasonal weight restrictions, increasing costs,” MDOT said in a press release.

The Gladwin County Road Commission will reconstruct Lyle Road from M-18 to Wade Road, bringing the roadway up to all-season standards.

The upgrades will allow the company to continue with their $5,000,000 expansion which will bring in 25 new full-time positions over the next three years.

The overall cost of the project is $730,811.

Meanwhile, a $13,000,000 expansion will also be coming to Huron Inc. in Sanilac County.

The company is one of North America’s largest designers and producers of complex tubular assemblies and precision-machined components for the automotive industry.

“The Sanilac County Road Commission will reconstruct 850 feet of Mortimer Line Road at M-25, changing the road surface from gravel to asphalt, while also widening the shoulders and improving drainage,” MDOT said.

The upgrades will result in 181 new full-time positions over the next three years.

The overall cost of the project is $263,738.

