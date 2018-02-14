Flint man charged in suffocation death of woman

Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
He fought for his country and now he’s fighting for his life. Nathan Christe, 22, is currently serving in the Army. He is stationed more than 6,400 miles away from home.More >
A community is mourning the sudden loss of a 15-year-old girl.More >
Multiple fire departments are working together to battle a house fire.More >
A Detroit police officer was killed in a crash Tuesday while training.More >
Authorities say a 13-year-old has been arrested after they shot at a school bus with students on-board.More >
Authorities say an officer is recovering after he was intentionally struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.More >
A national beauty product chain is at the center of a lawsuit in Illinois, claiming stores re-sold returned makeup as new products.More >
Struggling through tears, the mother of an 8-year-old who was abducted from a Florida Walmart and later raped and killed said the man accused of the crime had convinced her he was a good Samaritan.More >
A new device for delivering potentially addictive chemicals designed to help people quit smoking is becoming popular among teenagers. It’s so inconspicuous many are finding it easy to sneak them into schools.More >
