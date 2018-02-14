Flint man charged in suffocation death of woman

Authorities have charged a Flint man in the suffocation death of a Mid-Michigan woman.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges Wednesday, Feb. 14 against 47-year-old David Reid of Flint.

Reid is accused of killing 53-year-old Ranee Marie Mckelvey. The Grand Blanc Township woman was found dead on Feb. 11 in her South Hampton Avenue home after co-workers checked on her when she didn’t show up for work.

Mckelvey was found lying face down on her bed. Investigators believe she was suffocated.

Leyton said detectives believe Reid was trying to burn Mckelvey’s home after the murder. They found the natural gas line behind the stove had been turned on and the house was filled with gas.

There were also candles burning.

Reid is currently on parole with intent to commit great bodily harm, Leyton said. He had recently moved into Mckelvey’s home after meeting her on the internet dating sit “Plenty of Fish,” police said.

He was arrested in Detroit without incident.

