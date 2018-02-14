I-Team Report: Cell Phone Dangers

Many people just can’t live without their cell phone.

But when you use a cell phone, you have to be alert.

“We all know the potential hazards of walking with a cell phone for example, and possibly bumping into people or objects,” said Dr. Andrew Salner, the Director of the Hartford Hospital Cancer Institute.

“We also know that people have orthopedic issues related to looking at their cell phone, and there’s also issues with the cleanliness of the cell phone and whether there’s an increased risk of infection or other things.”

But could the light your smartphone gives off be aging your skin?

“HEV is high energy visible light, which is also called blue light, or near UV light. Which is a type of light radiation that comes out of the cell phone.”

Salner said that while there isn’t a lot of research on the aging effects of HEV light, in theory, it could be very damaging.

“HEV penetrates the skin a little bit more deeply, and that’s why some researchers have speculated that there may be injury to tissues below the skin’s surface. In the connective tissues for example, in the dermis, not the epidermis. That could lead potentially to wrinkling or skin injury. So it does penetrate a little more deeply, but we don’t yet have research to demonstrate that.”

And while the research hasn’t come back on that, there is something else to think about.

“I think one of the greater concerns might be that we know that the reflection of the screen of the cell phone or an Ipad can significantly by some 30-or-40 percent increase the amount of ultraviolet radiation, if you’re outside, that you might get from sun exposure.”

Dr. Salner’s advice is to slather on the sunscreen, and use common sense.

“I think we just have to use our own good common sense in terms of using our cell phone. And try to limit it to times when we really need it. And recognize that there may be unintended consequences of using it all the time.”

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.