Contract shows Michigan AG will keep eye on Nassar probe - WNEM TV 5

Contract shows Michigan AG will keep eye on Nassar probe

Posted: Updated:
Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
LANSING, MI (AP) -

The prosecutor hired to investigate Michigan State University and its relationship with Larry Nassar will be paid $12,300 a month, plus expenses, through the end of 2018.

William Forsyth's contract was released Wednesday in response to public record requests. Forsyth was hired by Attorney General Bill Schuette to lead the investigation of how Michigan State responded to complaints about Nassar, the sports doctor who sexually assaulted girls and young women.

The contract says any report on the investigation must be reviewed by Schuette's office. Any plea deals also must go through the office. Forsyth, the former Kent County prosecutor, can't speak to reporters without approval.

Schuette, a Republican, is running for governor. A rival, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, says the conditions on Forsyth mean the investigation won't truly be independent. But Forsyth says he's been granted "complete independence."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.