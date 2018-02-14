Saginaw County included in hepatitis A outbreak

Saginaw County has been included in the hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan.

As of Feb. 6, there have been 736 cases reported in Michigan. Of those cases, 24 people have died and 596 were hospitalized.

Saginaw County has had two confirmed cases of hepatitis A linked to the outbreak, the Saginaw County Department of Public Health said.

The department said the most effective way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination and hand-washing.

The disease is an infection of the liver and can be prevented by a vaccine, the department said.

“HAV is found in feces of people with hepatitis A and is most commonly spread by eating contaminated food or water, during sex, or just by living with an infected person,” the department said.

Symptoms include:

Nausea and vomiting

Stomach pain

Feeling tired

Fever

Loss of appetite

Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Dark urine

Pale-colored feces

Joint pain

