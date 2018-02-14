Who's responsible for clearing sidewalks in Saginaw?

Mid-Michigan got hid hard with snow last week.

While the roads got cleared, many sidewalks did not.

“I think we all should try to take care of our sidewalks because you have people who go out there and walk. They walk their dog and they do it to exercise. So, if they’re able to do it, I think it’s a nice idea to do it,” said Judy Dunn, Saginaw resident.

A lot of businesses are on top of the snow situation almost as soon as it starts. For example, Spatz’s Bakery in Saginaw makes sure its neighbors and customers do not have to struggle through a half of foot of snow.

“I know how hard it is to walk when the sidewalks are not clear. The mail people appreciate it a lot too. There are so many sidewalks around here that don’t get taken care of,” said Marsha Mattfeld, with Spatz’s Bakery.

Residents said when it comes to abandoned homes the property owner or even the city should take care of the sidewalks.

“If there is someone who owns that home. They’ve torn down so many houses and I don’t know who owns these places,” said Rodell Craft, resident.

The director of public services for the city of Saginaw, Phil Karwat, said the adjoining property owners, businesses and residents are required to maintain the sidewalks. That’s per city ordinance.

The city maintains sidewalks directly adjoining properties it owns.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.