Animal rescue raising money for treatments for cat hit by car

Stories of perseverance come in all shapes, sizes and species.

Trooper the cat has had a rough life to put it mildly. He was hit by a car at just a few months old, shattering his pelvis.

“He was very calm for having just gone through a major trauma in his life. He obviously couldn’t move so it was just empathy that poured out to try and save this little boy’s life,” said Sylvia Gilvydias, president of Smart Paws.

Gilvydias and Anke Schwenke lead the rescue.

After the accident, Trooper’s vet said he probably would never have a normal life. But Smart Paws took him in despite the risk.

“If you look at his little face, I mean, how could you not try to help that little guy,” Schwenke said.

Even with his handsome looks and sweet personality, the road to recovery has been bumpy. Trooper has had four surgeries since November, earning his namesake.

“Everybody that meets him falls in love with him because he is just love and he’s just taking everything in stride,” Gilvydias said.

Because Smart Paws is small and strapped for funds, they are finding it difficult to secure Trooper’s future and help other animals at the same time.

With all of Trooper’s surgeries, he has racked up medical bills worth more than $5,000.

Schwenke set up a GoFundMe account in hopes to pay off the debt before Trooper’s next surgery. She said if you don’t have that special someone to spoil, Trooper is looking for a valentine in the form of donations.

“Today’s Valentine’s Day. Instead of buying sweets, support us. It has fewer calories,” Schwenke said.

