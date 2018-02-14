Residents say potholes tearing up vehicles

Potholes across Mid-Michigan are getting bigger and more treacherous with the recent freeze-thaw cycle.

Drivers said patches are just a Band-Aid for the statewide problem.

“They need to be fixed, like really fixed. That’s what they need to do,” one driver said.

“They put a patch down, the next day it’s out again,” another driver said.

“Since I moved here now I have bad wheel bearings and bad ball joints because the potholes are just killing my suspension,” another driver said.

As Mid-Michigan heats up, pesky potholes pop up.

Mark Aldrich said the worst ones around are on his block.

“I’m hoping this is the year for Malzahn. It’s emergency run for ambulances and police cars. So, I don’t know why it’s so bad,” the Saginaw resident said.

Aldrich lives along Malzahn between Mackinaw and Wheeler in Saginaw. Potholes line the streets and Aldrich claims they are affecting his cars.

“It’s like driving on a dirt road. Have everything but the dust,” he said. “There’s parts of the street that I won’t even drive on anymore. It’s tearing up my vehicles.”

The potholes are so bad coming out of his driveway he said he was forced to take matters into his own hands.

“I help them out. In front of my place I put patches down. They will last about a year and now I have to do it again. The patch it only $10. It’s peace of mind that I won’t bottom out,” Aldrich said.

He has his fingers crossed his road will soon be pothole free.

“Hopefully the road can get tore and replaced, redone. It needs to be stripped then replaced,” Aldrich said.

