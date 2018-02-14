Michigan Blood raffling off gift cards to donors

Michigan Blood is raffling off five $50 Speedway gift cards each day for the rest of February.

Anyone who donated blood that day could win.

"We always have fewer blood drives during the winter," said Alicia Barry, manager of community relations for Michigan Blood. "But the bad weather has forced some blood drives to shut down or kept donors from driving out. That, combined with all the sickness that's been going around, has pushed our levels even lower than usual."

There is an urgent need for all blood types, especially O-Negative, Michigan Blood said.

The winners of the raffles will be announced the next day.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.