Michigan men's hoops takes out Iowa

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Duncan Robinson scored 18 points and No. 22 Michigan beat Iowa 74-59 on Wednesday night. The Wolverines (21-7, 10-5 Big Ten) won for the second straight game and the fourth time in five games.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 16 points for the Wolverines and Moritz Wagner added 14 points. Charles Matthews scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Michigan, as the Wolverines held the Hawkeyes under 60 points for just the third time this season.

Luka Garza scored 22 points to pace the Hawkeyes (12-16, 3-12). Iowa opened a quick 9-2 lead in the game, but Michigan steadily chipped away and took the lead for good on a three-point field goal by Wagner that made it 17-14 Wolverines 8:37 into the first half.

Isaiah Moss added 12 points for the Hawkeyes, losers of four straight, and Tyler Cook scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

