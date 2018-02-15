Man says broken jaw led to kidney transplant from sister

A bizarre accident sent a man to the hospital, but little did he know, the mishap would save his life.

"As crazy as it sounds, if he wouldn't have broken my jaw who knows what would have happened,” Jake Knutson said.

The 18-yearold believes everything happens for a reason.

While coaching youth baseball in his hometown of Hokah, Minnesota, Knutson was hit in the head by the backswing of one of the young players.

He went to the ER where doctors noticed his blood pressure was high. Eventually, a kidney biopsy was done which revealed his kidney was only functioning at 9 percent.

He had no prior symptoms.

"We knew he needed a transplant so I wanted to find out,” said Kaylen Knutson, Jake’s sister.

When his older sister Kaylen found out she was a match, she said there was no question she would give her brother one of her kidneys.

The transplant was successful.

"It's a blessing,” Kaylen said.

The Knutson siblings underwent surgery at Mayo Clinic a little over a week ago and are now recovering at the Gift of Life Transplant House.

"It's been difficult but I'm glad I could be a part of him living a normal life again. So, here's the new chapter that we get to start,” Kaylen said.

As Jake knows, it's new chapter not everyone gets.

"Jake's best friend actually was at St. Mary's for 10 months a year ago waiting for a heart and lung transplant. He was on a ECHMO machine for 10 months. He didn't get his heart and lungs,” Kaylen said.

As a tribute to his friend, Jake wears this “Super Mario" bracelet.

Now he has another - it says donate life.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.