Dense fog could make for rough morning commute

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Lapeer County, Shiawassee County, Genesee County until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Dense fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less is expected to develop during the early morning hours.

Drivers should expect sudden reductions in visibility. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of stopping distance ahead of you. 

