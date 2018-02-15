Deadline day for medical marijuana licenses in Michigan

It's deadline day for businesses looking for the green light to sell or grow pot in Michigan, but without an approved application their chances could be going up in smoke.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs set the deadline late last year.

Current dispensaries and growing centers must renew their license by the deadline or risk dealing with state police and the attorney general.

Many cities and townships have been hashing out the details over the last few months on whether or not to allow new dispensaries and growing operations.

People who applied for a new application can get a state background check, but individual communities get the final say on where these planned businesses can set up shop.

Local leaders in Vassar and Bangor Township have signed on to permit them, but getting the license isn't cheap.

The Detroit Free Press reports a $6,000 fee is required to get your foot, and green thumb, in the door.

