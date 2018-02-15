Probe into Michigan superintendent over student relationship wra - WNEM TV 5

Probe into Michigan superintendent over student relationship wraps up

Posted: Updated:
Source: Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Source: Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSTON, MI (WNEM) -

The probe into a school official with local ties has wrapped up after he confessed to having a relationship with a former student.

Rod Rock stepped down as superintendent of Clarkston Schools last month after admitting to a relationship with the 19-year-old.

The Detroit Free Press reports the law firm investigating Rock said the relationship didn't start while she was a student in the district.

It concluded Rock's resignation was voluntary, he had not violated any laws or district policies, and the relationship didn't affect student safety.

Before Rock became Clarkston’s superintendent in 2010 he worked for Saginaw Schools.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.