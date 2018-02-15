Probe into Michigan superintendent over student relationship wraps up

The probe into a school official with local ties has wrapped up after he confessed to having a relationship with a former student.

Rod Rock stepped down as superintendent of Clarkston Schools last month after admitting to a relationship with the 19-year-old.

The Detroit Free Press reports the law firm investigating Rock said the relationship didn't start while she was a student in the district.

It concluded Rock's resignation was voluntary, he had not violated any laws or district policies, and the relationship didn't affect student safety.

Before Rock became Clarkston’s superintendent in 2010 he worked for Saginaw Schools.

