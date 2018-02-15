Woman finds heart-shaped meteorite in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Woman finds heart-shaped meteorite in Michigan

CBS -

Fragments of the meteor from January are popping up in people's yards around Michigan,  but the meteorite Deborah Grischke found is very different from all the others.

Why? You can see a very distinct heart on it.

The grey in all of that black.

Grischke said she searched for hours and finally came upon it at her parent’s house on a frozen lake in Livingston County's Hamburg Township.

Grischke is a Michigan State University alum and wants to share her find with all of Michigan for educational purposes. 

That's why she's going to loan it to MSU’s Abrams Planetarium for its Michigan Meteorite Exhibit next year.

The director of the planetarium said Grischke’s rock is so special and exciting because it's new and only the 11th known Michigan meteorite to be found.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved. 

