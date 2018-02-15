A few showers for Thursday, but temps stay mild

It was a gorgeous Wednesday in Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures jumping back above 40 degrees, hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it somehow!

While the 40s will be sticking around today, the sunshine sure isn't and we're dealing with foggy and misty skies as we kick off the second half of the traditional workweek.

Today & Tonight

Expect some patchy drizzle and a bit of fog out the door this morning, but it looks like for the most part we're avoiding the overly dense fog. Temperatures are also running quite mild as well in the 30s and 40s. Wind chills are a bit cooler in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Temperatures won't move as much today compared to yesterday, but thanks to our mild start, many will still see 40s for afternoon highs today. Wind chills will be mostly in the 30s through the afternoon.

A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, with the best chances from the Mt. Pleasant, Tri-Cities, Thumb and areas southward. Not everyone will see a shower and what does develop should be on the lighter side. Not much is anticipated the closer you get to M-55.

Shower chances run through this evening and for anything still lingering late this evening, we may see a few flakes briefly mix in, but we aren't expecting any notable accumulations. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s for Friday morning, which means any wet roads from today could be icy tomorrow.

