Cold Air and Sunshine Return on Friday

Mother Nature was back at it again with mild temperatures across Mid-Michigan today, only this time we had way less sunshine. The weekend forecast brings back some more chances for that sunlight to shine on down.

Tonight

Spotty and light rain showers are possible through the evening and a few snowflakes may mix in once we cool off, but no accumulation is expected. Even though we don't expect snow cover, lows will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s for Friday morning, which means any wet roads from today could be icy tomorrow. Please use extra caution when traveling on those slick roads!

Clouds will blanket the region overnight, allowing us to hold onto temperatures in the 20s in most spots.

Tomorrow

When you wake up in the morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s, but the wind chill factor will make it feel even colder. With winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph, it will feel like it is in the single digits to begin the day. High temperatures will rise, but only slightly, creeping into the upper 20s. One thing we will be able to look forward to heading into the weekend will be the sunshine that will make its return before the day is out.

Those clear skies and a passing cold front will allow temperatures to tumble into the evening, so widespread lows in the teens can be expected Friday night.

