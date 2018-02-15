Sunshine and cold temperatures return for Friday

A passing cold front will knock down temperatures for Friday, but at least we will see the sunshine once again. Fast forward to the weekend, another warm up is in the works. Perhaps a good weekend to get your car washed.

Overnight & Friday Morning

The scattered light rain showers and some mixing snow are ending in Mid-Michigan tonight. (Check radar here). Even though the rain is ending, low temperatures are falling into the upper teens and lower 20s, which means any wet roads from either the rain or melting snow have a potential to ice over. Please use extra caution when traveling on those slick roads, give yourself extra time and slow down while traveling!

On top of the slick roads, the winds will be quite strong coming from the North-West sustained at 5-10 mph and gusting near 20 mph. The wind chills for Friday morning will be in the single digits, so bundle up as you head out the door!

Friday Afternoon

Clouds will decrease and we will be left with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon, and the sunshine will be out once again. Adding to the sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 30s. About average for this time of year.

Saturday & Sunday

Overall the weekend is looking pretty nice. The sun will be shining, and temperatures will be near average for this time of year. Starting with Saturday, we will be under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures for the afternoon will climb into the lower 30s. For Saturday evening, we could have a stray snow shower or flurry enter Mid-Michigan.

Sunday looks wonderful, with a good mix of the sun and clouds. With temperatures climbing towards 40 degrees.

A bigger warm up is in store for next week, Click here for the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

