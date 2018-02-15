Woman warning others after nearly falling for dating site money scam

Authorities are investigating after they say a Mid-Michigan man shot his wife and daughter to death before turning the gun on himself.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
Saginaw County has been included in the hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan. As of Feb. 6, there have been 736 cases reported in Michigan.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.More >
Authorities need your help identifying a person of interest.More >
Authorities are identifying the woman killed in a pileup during whiteout conditions on a busy Michigan highway.More >
Dozens of residents reached out to TV5 about their skyrocketing energy bills. Now state lawmakers want answers from Consumers Energy.More >
A Texas jury has awarded $8 million to a San Antonio couple after their daughter’s body disappeared from a funeral home more than two years ago.More >
