WATCH: Student suspended after pulling knife, threatening immigrants

DETROIT (AP) -

Police say a student at Wayne State University in Detroit has been suspended amid allegations that he pulled out a knife on campus and made threatening remarks about immigrants.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the student approached a table Tuesday where members of the social justice and pro-immigrant rights group By Any Means Necessary were passing out literature.

University police Chief Anthony Holt says the college doesn't allow "weapons or any type of violence." No charges have been announced.

BAMN organizer Kate Stenvig says the student was wearing a Donald Trump shirt and said immigrants should be "deported or killed." She recorded video of the encounter.

University President M. Roy Wilson issued a statement saying the school encourages "respectful dialogue" and "passionate debate," but "there is no place for violence or threats."

