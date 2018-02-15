WATCH: Student suspended after pulling knife, threatening immigrants

Police say a student at Wayne State University in Detroit has been suspended amid allegations that he pulled out a knife on campus and made threatening remarks about immigrants.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the student approached a table Tuesday where members of the social justice and pro-immigrant rights group By Any Means Necessary were passing out literature.

University police Chief Anthony Holt says the college doesn't allow "weapons or any type of violence." No charges have been announced.

BAMN organizer Kate Stenvig says the student was wearing a Donald Trump shirt and said immigrants should be "deported or killed." She recorded video of the encounter.

Video: Trump-shirt wearing student pulls a knife on Wayne State University campus, makes threats against immigrants pic.twitter.com/c8H7TQ24oU — Detroit Metro Times (@metrotimes) February 14, 2018

University President M. Roy Wilson issued a statement saying the school encourages "respectful dialogue" and "passionate debate," but "there is no place for violence or threats."

President Wilson’s response to campus incident: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to building an inclusive campus community where intolerance — particularly when accompanied by physical threats — is not tolerated.” https://t.co/xJYiGTej07 — Wayne State Univ (@waynestate) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.