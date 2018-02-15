BREAKING: Sebewaing man kills wife, daughter before turning gun on himself

Authorities are investigating after they say a Mid-Michigan man shot his wife and daughter to death before turning the gun on himself.

It happened early Thursday morning on the 500 block of Beach Street in Sebewaing.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said Sebewaing Police Department is investigating a double murder-suicide. Sources close to the investigation told TV5 a mother and daughter were shot to death, before the man turned the gun on himself.

Sebewaing PD Chief William Owens said the incident unfolded about 1 a.m. He said his office was asked by a family member to check on the house and that's when officers discovered the three bodies.

Owens said the last homicide in Sebewaing happened in the 1970s.

State police are assisting with the crime lab investigators.

